Market News
June 22, 2020 / 1:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Wirecard's 1.9 bln euros never entered Philippine financial system, bank governor says on.ft.com/3dh91OQ

- UK to tighten takeover rules for groups vital to virus response on.ft.com/2YiMUDs

- Sunak set to follow VAT stimulus with autumn tax rises on.ft.com/37R7ePf

Overview

- Wirecard’s explanation for a 1.9 billion euros ($2.12 billion) hole in its balance sheet was further undercut on Sunday when the head of the Philippine central bank said the money never entered the country.

- The UK government will immediately tighten takeover laws to ensure British businesses critical to tackling the coronavirus pandemic are less susceptible to hostile foreign takeovers owing to the economic downturn.

- UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans for deferred tax rises and cuts to public spending in his Autumn Budget after he delivers a further fiscal stimulus for the UK economy in the weeks ahead.

$1 = 0.8943 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below