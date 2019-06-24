PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The UK has fallen behind other countries in its share of India’s fast-growing trade, in large part due to Britain’s restrictive immigration policies, according to a new report by UK’s commons foreign affairs committee.

Brussels will this week hold off on launching a disciplinary process against Italy’s rising debt levels, buying time for Rome’s populist government to reach a deal and avoid being hit with budget sanctions.

Lloyds Banking Group froze the accounts of about 8,000 offshore banking customers as part of a crackdown on money laundering, after asking them for three years to prove their identity.