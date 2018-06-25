PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Trump administration is planning to restrict Chinese investment in U.S. companies and start-ups in sectors ranging from aerospace to robotics as it prepares to deploy its latest weapon in the escalating trade war with Beijing.

Premier Foods Plc’s second-biggest shareholder, Oasis Management, has called for the removal of chief executive Gavin Darby as part of its campaign against the leadership of the highly indebted company.

Petrochemicals company Ineos has asked the British government for financial support to help secure a new manufacturing plant in Hull that could “tilt the scales” against an alternative plan to build the facility in Belgium.

Germany’s second-largest bank Commerzbank is testing artificial intelligence technology that automatically generates sports reports to see if it can write basic analyst notes, as Mifid II forces banks across the world to trim research costs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)