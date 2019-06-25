PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Digital bank Monzo doubles valuation to over 2 bln stg in eight months on.ft.com/2KCnf36

Capgemini in 3.6 bln euros merger with smaller rival Altran Technologies on.ft.com/2KAItyd

Boris Johnson tax cuts to cost 20 bln stg and benefit rich more on.ft.com/2KD4Bb2

Overview British digital bank Monzo has raised 113 million pounds ($143.91 million) in fresh funds, doubling its valuation since its last fundraising round eight months ago to just over 2 billion pounds and showing investors are still keen to support financial technology companies. French business consultancy firm Capgemini SE has agreed to buy smaller rival Altran Technologies SA for 3.6 billion euros ($4.10 billion) in cash, the two companies said on Monday. Boris Johnson’s tax cut proposals could cost the exchequer as much as 20 billion pounds a year while mainly benefiting richer households, according to calculations by the think tank Institute for Fiscal Studies. ($1 = 0.7852 pounds) ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)