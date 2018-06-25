PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Vale and BHP reach deal with Brazilian authorities over Samarco disaster

BMW warns Brexit could force UK plant closures

Audi postpones electric SUV launch in wake of CEO arrest

FDA approves first cannabis-derived medicine for sale in the United States

Samarco and parent companies Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd have reached a framework agreement with Brazilian federal and state prosecutors to negotiate a settlement of a lawsuit worth billions over the Samarco mine disaster which resulted in the death of 19 people in 2015.

BMW would have to close its British plants if the company cannot quickly and reliably import components from mainland Europe after Britain leaves the EU, one of the German carmaker’s senior directors has warned.

Audi, the premium brand of carmaker Volkswagen Group, has cancelled the official launch event for its all-electric SUV, the e-tron, citing “organisational issues” one week after the arrest of chief executive Rupert Stadler.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first cannabis-derived medicine for the American market. Epidiolex, manufactured by British biotech GW Pharmaceuticals, has been proven to reduce seizures in two forms of severe childhood-onset epilepsy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)