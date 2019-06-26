PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

June 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview British rail and bus operator FirstGroup Plc fended off an attempt by U.S. activist shareholder Coast Capital to oust several members of its board at an emergency meeting in London on Tuesday. Neil Woodford is close to appointing PJT Park Hill to work on the sale of a portfolio of unquoted companies as the UK fund manager seeks cash to repay investors in his 3.7 billion pounds ($4.69 billion) equity income fund. Andrew Keating, the chief financial officer and executive director at Bank of Ireland is leaving the state-backed lender. The move comes amid tension between the Irish government and the country’s banks over stringent pay caps and a bonus ban. Maximo Ibarra, the chief executive officer of Dutch telecoms company KPN has quit the day after a large-scale network blackout. The Dutch government has launched an investigation into the blackout, which knocked out the country’s emergency services number for almost four hours on Monday. ($1 = 0.7881 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)