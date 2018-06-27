PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BofA starts trading operation shift from London to Paris

Brexit prompts Ferrovial to move holding company out of UK

Highland raises 463 million euros in sign of appetite for European tech

Accor searches for European partners for Air France-KLM stake

Overview

Bank of America is accelerating preparations for Brexit by relocating three senior UK-based executives to Paris. Sanaz Zaimi, BofA’s head of global fixed income, currencies and commodities sales, will transfer to Paris to assume an additional role as head of the U.S. bank’s expanded French operation, according to an internal memo seen by the Financial Times.

Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial said it would be moving its international holding company out of Britain due to Brexit.

European venture capital firm Highland Europe said it had raised 463 million euros for its third fund, which has been backed by family offices, pension funds, endowments and the European Investment Fund, an EU public-private partnership.

Accor is going ahead with plans to buy a stake in state-backed airline Air France-KLM, approaching European investors to ask them to partner with the French hotelier, three people familiar with the situation told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)