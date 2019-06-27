PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Tata to build UK's biggest carbon capture project on.ft.com/2KGEO1U JP Morgan Chase in talks to invest in UK fintech on.ft.com/2KEdelS

FCA pressed Woodford into being overseen by Link on.ft.com/2NfCAsq

Overview Tata Chemicals Europe plans to build Britain’s biggest carbon-capture project in Cheshire, north-west England, after securing government funding. JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to purchase a stake in 10x Future Technologies, the banking technology start-up founded by former Barclays chief Antony Jenkins.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority pressured Neil Woodford to use a management service that the watchdog is now investigating over its role in the collapse of the star stockpicker's flagship fund.