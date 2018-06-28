PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Apple and Samsung settle long-running patent dispute

on.ft.com/2IxGQM9

Walt Disney wins U.S. antitrust approval for Fox deal

on.ft.com/2IwzsRn

GE insurance assets attract interest from Athene

on.ft.com/2MwkhK3

Overview

Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday settled a seven-year dispute over Apple’s allegations that it stole the iPhone’s design with its smartphones.

Walt Disney Co won U.S. approval for its $71 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s entertainment assets, in an agreement that required it to sell Fox’s 22 regional sports networks.

Athene Holding Ltd, the life insurance affiliate of private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, has expressed interest in buying all or parts of General Electric Co’s troubled long-term care insurance business, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)