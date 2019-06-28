PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 28

June 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview Britain’s Merlin Entertainments Plc, best known for Legoland Resorts and Madame Tussauds wax museums, is set to be acquired in a 6 billion pound ($7.61 billion) deal by the Danish billionaire family that controls toymaker Lego, private equity group Blackstone Group LP and Canadian pension fund CPPIB. Jony Ive is leaving Apple Inc after more than two decades in which his iconic designs for the Mac, iPod and iPhone turned the company into one of the world’s most valuable company and defined a generation of consumer products. French carmaker Peugeot SA has committed to manufacturing its next Vauxhall and Opel Astra cars in the UK, but only if the country’s relationship with Europe is secured after Brexit. Amos Genish, the former chief executive officer of Telecom Italia SpA, has stepped down from the company’s board, months after he was ousted as CEO while on a business trip to South Korea.