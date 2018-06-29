PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Amazon shakes healthcare business with pharmacy deal

BAE triumphs in 20 bln stg Australia frigate contract

Activist Hohn urges Murdoch to keep Comcast in the hunt for Fox

Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it would buy online pharmacy group PillPack, putting the world’s biggest online retailer in direct competition with drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers.

BAE Systems Plc on Thursday won a 20 billion pound ($26.16 billion) contract to build Australia’s new fleet of warships.

Christopher Hohn, the activist investor behind the hedge fund TCI, urged Twenty-First Century Fox Inc executive chairman Rupert Murdoch to keep Comcast Corp in the running to buy Fox’s assets after its rival bidder, Walt Disney Co, won U.S. government antitrust approval for the deal on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7645 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)