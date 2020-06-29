PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Mark Sedwill steps down as UK’s top civil servant
Germany to overhaul accounting regulation after Wirecard collapse
Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy
Overview
UK’s most senior civil servant Mark Sedwill will stand down in September, as Boris Johnson launches a controversial overhaul of the centre of power in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
Germany is to overhaul the way it regulates accountancy firms as it seeks “radical solutions” to contain the fallout from the huge fraud at Wirecard AG.
Chesapeake Energy Corp said it filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, as it succumbed in an oil-price crash that is ravaging the country’s energy sector. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)