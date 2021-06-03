PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Deutsche tells U.S. bankers they must be back in office by September 6 on.ft.com/3wRbf1B

- Dropbox attracts activist interest from Elliott as shares languish on.ft.com/3cwgegD

- Twitter removes post by Nigeria's president threatening violence on.ft.com/3ccv6Az

- Trafigura warned Credit Suisse over Gupta invoice last year on.ft.com/3yQYTIy

Overview

- Deutsche Bank has told its roughly 1,500 U.S. investment bank employees that they must be back in the office by early September as it became the latest Wall Street lender to spell out its return-to-work policy.

- Elliott Management has amassed a more than 10 per cent stake in Dropbox, making the activist hedge fund the largest institutional shareholder in the cloud storage group.

- Twitter has removed a post by Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari that threatened a violent crackdown on unrest in the country’s south-east, referencing the civil war of the late 1960s that left more than 1 million people dead in the region.

- Commodities trader Trafigura warned Credit Suisse last year that the bank’s supply-chain finance funds appeared to contain a suspicious invoice from industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)