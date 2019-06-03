PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Private equity firms circle Bayer's animal medicine unit on.ft.com/2WgwzQe

AstraZeneca reports encouraging results for early-stage cancer treatments on.ft.com/2WmlSeX

Investors pull money from GAM and Greensill supply chain fund on.ft.com/2WfSRl4

Overview

Britain’s BC Partners is among the private equity firms exploring a bid for Bayer AG’s animal medicines unit, that could be worth up to 8 billion euros ($8.95 billion).

AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday announced results of a study that suggests that the drugmaker’s push into early-stage treatments for cancer is showing results and paying off.

The GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance fund has seen its assets drop close to 50 percent the week to Tuesday, as investors pull money from the fund run in partnership with scandal-hit Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG.