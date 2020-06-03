PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Travelodge set to launch CVA in effort to end rent stand-off on.ft.com/2BsCp7D

U.S. takes aim at digital services taxes in UK and EU on.ft.com/3eQ5fgJ

Facebook employees revolt over Zuckerberg's stance on Trump on.ft.com/2U6rJBZ

Overview

Discount hotel chain Travelodge is set to launch last-resort bankruptcy proceedings to let it slash rents to attempt to end a dispute between the company and its landlords.

The United States is investigating digital services taxes being adopted or considered by Britain, Italy, Brazil and other countries in a move that could lead to new punitive tariffs and heighten trade tensions.

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is facing a backlash within the company with staff members having staged a rare public protest and complained that the social media platform should have acted against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent controversial posts. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)