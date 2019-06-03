PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Woodford blocks investor withdrawals after loss of key client. on.ft.com/2wyV1Np

Axel Springer doubles stake in online estate agent Purplebricks. on.ft.com/2wwicIg

May to talk up potential for trade deal with U.S. on.ft.com/2wzDVyS

Majestic Wine steps up preparations for sale of stores. on.ft.com/2QGirK5

Overview British fund manager Neil Woodford has suspended trading in one of his 3.7 billion pounds ($4.69 billion) equity income fund following an investor exodus resulting from serial underperformance.

German media group Axel Springer SE has more than doubled its stake in UK online estate agent Purplebricks Group PLC from 12.4% to 26.6%, which could pave the way for a potential bid for the company.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will try to strike a positive free-trade deal with the U.S. during her breakfast business meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump which is to be held on Tuesday morning at St James’s Palace.

Majestic Wine PLC in a bid to focus on its Naked Wines subscription business, is stepping up preparations for an outright sale of its stores after Gatemore Capital Management, an activist investor, revealed it had acquired about 4% of the company. ($1 = 0.7895 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)