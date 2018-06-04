PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Google and Repsol team up to boost oil refinery efficiency

Bayer announces 6 bln euros cash call to finance Monsanto takeover

MPs call for UK companies to disclose climate risks

CYBG sweetens Virgin Money offer

Overview

Spanish energy major Repsol SA is teaming up with Google to make use of the technology company's big data and AI tools across its refineries. on.ft.com/2sD4fWv

Pharma group Bayer AG announced a 6 billion euro ($7.00 billion) capital increase to finance its 66 billion euro takeover of Monsanto Co, clearing its last big regulatory hurdle last week. on.ft.com/2Hg98Kw

The UK government, within the next four years, should bring in rules requiring pension funds and UK-listed companies including banks to disclose climate-related risks, according to the Environmental Audit Committee. on.ft.com/2sDZSdJ

CYBG Plc has raised its offer for rival Virgin Money Holdings by offering Virgin shareholders a greater stake in the overall combined group, agreeing to discuss negotiations over a deal to create UK's sixth-largest bank. on.ft.com/2sBSWhm