PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

World’s first liquid air energy storage plant opens in Lancashire

En+ hires Rothschild to sell down Oleg Deripaska’s stake

Knights joins UK law firms heading to the stock market

May delays blueprint for future EU ties until after June summit

Clark considers direct public stake in 16 bln stg Wylfa nuclear plant

Overview

The Pilsworth liquid air energy storage plant, owned by Highview Power, opens on Tuesday in Lancashire. It will act as a giant rechargeable battery, soaking up excess energy and releasing it when needed. (on.ft.com/2kOanrF)

U.S. sanctions-hit En+ Group has hired investment bank Rothschild to sell off part of Oleg Deripaska's controlling stake in the group, while the company prepares for an Aug. 5 deadline to win a reprieve from the U.S. Treasury. (on.ft.com/2Jbuvm3)

UK law firm Knights is set to float on the London Stock Exchange in an IPO expected to value the business at 100 million pounds ($133.12 million). (on.ft.com/2kPjsjW)

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to publish a 150-page white paper following the European Council meeting on June 28-29, although the detailed blueprint for a UK-EU relationship was expected ahead of the Brussels summit. (on.ft.com/2Hkbb00)

Business secretary Greg Clark said on Monday that the government would consider taking a direct stake in a 16 billion pound ($21.30 billion) nuclear power plant planned in Wales and is to begin "commercially sensitive" negotiations with Japan's Hitachi Ltd to develop the Wylfa Newydd plant planned at Anglesey. (on.ft.com/2J92ueM)