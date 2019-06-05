PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Philip Green agrees deal with UK pensions regulator on.ft.com/2Wbvx3e

Non-Standard Finance drops plan to acquire Provident Financial on.ft.com/2Wiln0R

Woodford tremors rock City as investors revolt over fund freeze on.ft.com/2WgyfV0

Overview

Arcadia Group on Tuesday agreed on a deal with the Pensions Regulator to secure backing for a restructuring of the company, ahead of a vote on Company Voluntary Arrangement proposals on Wednesday.

British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Plc on Tuesday said it was dropping its plan to acquire rival Provident Financial Plc as NSF struggled to secure support beyond three main shareholders in both companies.

British money manager Neil Woodford was hit with backlash on Tuesday after he blocked withdrawals from Woodford Investment Management with Kent County Council pension fund demanding guarantees that the fund would get its money back.