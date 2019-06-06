PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines Arcadia postpones crucial vote to decide retail empire's fate on.ft.com/2Wrry7E

Jaguar Land Rover and BMW to collaborate on electric vehicles on.ft.com/2Ws1dX2

Investors revolt against executive pay at Ladbrokes owner GVC on.ft.com/2WorBRq

Overview British businessman Philip Green’s Arcadia Group on Wednesday postponed a vote on the implementation of company voluntary arrangements, a form of insolvency that will allow the group to restructure, until June 12. Jaguar Land Rover and BMW AG said they will jointly develop electric-vehicle technology by working together on electric drive units and pooling some purchasing and research and development resources. Over 40% shareholders in GVC Holdings PLC have rejected the company’s 2018 pay report, even after the Chief Executive Officer Kenny Alexander took a cut in his salary hike. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)