PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 7

Overview Mitie Group PLC said on Thursday that it hopes to take work from rival Interserve PLC and its Chief Operating Officer Phil Bentley added it had already “made it to a couple of government framework contracts where Interserve had been the incumbent”. Barrick Gold Corp is under pressure to increase its proposed buyout offer for Acacia Mining PLC after Odey Asset Management, which has a 1.62% holding in Acacia intervened and approached the miner with the idea of buying the rights it holds over any future investment by Barrick in Africa.

John Lewis Partnership has appointed Sharon White, the head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom, as its new chairman. She will replace Charlie Mayfield when he steps down in early 2020.

Aviva PLC is to cut 1,800 jobs in an effort to save 300 million pounds ($380.82 million) of costs annually, in an attempt to revitalise the 300-year-old British insurer. ($1 = 0.7878 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)