PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Paul Dacre to step down as Daily Mail editor after 26 years

TSB’s IT debacle led to aggressive fraud attacks

Goldman Sachs enlists staff for cyber security war games

Giant incinerator on Thames sold for 1.5 bln stg

Oxford BioMedica seals $842m Parkinson’s therapy deal with Axovant

Overview

The Daily Mail and General Trust Plc said Paul Dacre is to step down from his role as editor of the Daily Mail in November by the time of his 70th birthday, following a 26-year career running the newspaper. on.ft.com/2sJALGE

Evidence given to a parliamentary committee showed that TSB Bank Plc's customers suffered waves of aggressive fraud attacks following a systems outage in April. on.ft.com/2HpyJko

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has become the first bank to turn to cyber security war games to ensure its 8,000 technology staff are up to speed on hacks and viruses that could compromise bank data and other vital operations. on.ft.com/2HrsBba

A consortium of investors, including UK-based fund Dalmore Capital and Swiss Life Asset Managers, has agreed to buy giant incinerator Cory Riverside Energy from Strategic Value Partners and a number of other shareholders. The sale was valued at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.01 billion), according to FT sources. on.ft.com/2Hs8EAV

Britain's Oxford BioMedica Plc has completed an $842.5 million deal with U.S.-based Axovant Sciences Ltd to commercialise its gene therapy for Parkinson's disease. on.ft.com/2sKNMja ($1 = 0.7454 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)