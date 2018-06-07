PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson blasts Treasury as ‘heart of Remain’

Geordie Greig succeeds Paul Dacre as editor of Daily Mail

Treasury select committee questions future of TSB chief Pester

Lloyds sells 225 mln stg stake in Standard Life Aberdeen

Overview

UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson has been secretly recorded blaming the Treasury for being "the heart of Remain" and revealing fears that his own vision of Brexit was gradually being betrayed by Prime Minister Theresa May. on.ft.com/2kTU3p6

Geordie Greig has been named editor of the Daily Mail, following the departure of Paul Dacre who will step down from the role in November after a career spanning 26 years in charge. on.ft.com/2kX7WTH

TSB chief executive Paul Pester has been called into question by a committee of MPs who have lost confidence in his ability to deal with the consequences of the bank's IT crisis. on.ft.com/2kTUjo4

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has cut its last ties to Standard Life Aberdeen Plc after the British bank launched a sale of its 3.3 per cent stake in the FTSE asset management group over soured relations caused by a disputed fund management contract. on.ft.com/2kTHaLP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)