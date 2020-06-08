PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 8

June 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Banks in the United Kingdom are in talks with the regulators about extending coronavirus relief measures for customers struggling to repay credit cards and other unsecured debts until the end of September.

UK ministers are considering the June 22 date to reopen England’s pubs and restaurants serving customers outdoors, amid fears of mass job losses if the hospitality sector misses out on the summer season.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest $752 million in Jio Platforms for a 1.16% equity stake, the latest to join a long list of investors backing Reliance’s digital unit. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)