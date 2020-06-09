PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Majority of UK cabinet want to cut 2 metres social distancing on.ft.com/3h7IbvK

Barclays 'misled' the market over Qatar deal, court told on.ft.com/3haKdLq

Insurance start-up Lemonade plans to go public on.ft.com/2YhxApk

Overview

A majority of the cabinet of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing to cut the two-metre social distancing rule to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Britain.

British buinesswoman Amanda Staveley’s private equity firm told London’s High Court on Monday it had received a “substantially worse” deal than Qatar when its syndicate invested billions of pounds in Barclays Plc during the financial crisis in 2008.

Tech-driven insurance startup Lemonade Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, looking to take advantage of a recent recovery in the market after the coronavirus crisis slammed the brakes on new listings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)