PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Senior Labour Party officials acknowledge that at present there is little chance of winning House of Commons backing for party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to call for a second Brexit referendum.

The National Audit Office has slammed government reforms to the UK probation system, saying they were “rushed”, caused “significant risks” to both offenders and the public.

The Commons Treasury select committee has criticised complex new overdraft fees introduced by Lloyds Banking Group Plc , saying the charges “fly in the face” of regulators’ efforts to make the cost of borrowing more transparent. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)