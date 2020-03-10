PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK and EU set to table competing draft trade deals on.ft.com/2TKJN3u

Tech groups link up with NHS against false virus information on.ft.com/2xsdyip

Amazon offers to sell its technology to other retailers on.ft.com/38vXU2c

Overview

Britain and the EU are set to present competing drafts of their future trade agreement as each side digs in ahead of the resumption of negotiations next week.

The National Health Service said it will partner with Google , Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram to counteract misleading information about the coronavirus outbreak.

Amazon.com Inc is set to sell its cashier-less shopping technology to other retailers, offering them camera systems that automatically record what shoppers pick up. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)