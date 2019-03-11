PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BoE tightens bank liquidity buffers before Brexit on.ft.com/2EJYAE4

Debenhams eyes larger refinancing to fend off Mike Ashley on.ft.com/2TulDgn

Interserve's banks line up pre-pack administration on.ft.com/2ENXsPR

Overview

The Bank of England has told some British lenders to triple the amount of easy-to-sell assets they hold, to be able to withstand severe stress in case of a no-deal Brexit later this month.

UK retailer Debenhams Plc may increase the size of its refinancing to “fend off” attempts by Mike Ashley and his company Sports Direct to control the retailer and dismiss all but one director.

Banks for Interserve have lined up a pre-pack administration that will wipe out existing shareholders but will help the company avoid collapse, if investors reject Interserve’s debt-for-equity swap at a vote on Friday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)