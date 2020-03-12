PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Sunak Budget aims squarely at tackling coronavirus on.ft.com/2wRJUCx

Hedge fund Solus to close flagship investment vehicle on.ft.com/33c7zKn

Italy shuts all retailers except food stores and pharmacies on.ft.com/2Q7e4Zg

Overview

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak along with the Bank of England delivered a package of monetary and fiscal measures on Wednesday, including tax and interest rate cuts, to cushion the economy from the coronavirus outbreak.

Solus Alternative Asset Management is closing its flagship fund after suffering a combination of heavy redemptions and poor performance.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that cafes, restaurants and other retailers deemed non-essential, except food shops and pharmacies, would be closed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.