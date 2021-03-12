PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Brussels warns that AstraZeneca will miss already reduced targets on.ft.com/3rGSknR

- SoftBank-backed Coupang jumps in Wall Street debut after $3.5bn IPO on.ft.com/3bDSfvF

- Renault to sell Daimler stake for 1.2bn euros on.ft.com/30ByzCs

-UK pushes back full Brexit border checks by another six months on.ft.com/38uH06O

- Europe’s COVID-19 vaccination programme has been dealt another blow by the European Union’s warning about AstraZeneca Plc’s supplies falling short in the first quarter and the U.S. not being able to provide extra shots.

- Coupang Inc, backed by SoftBank Group Corp , ended its first trading day with a market value of more than $84 billion.

- French carmaker Renault SA said it will sell all of its 1.5% stake in in Germany’s Daimler AG.

- Britain has delayed the introduction of full border checks with the EU by another six months as businesses have warned of customs systems and port infrastructure still not being ready.