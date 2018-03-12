PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Saudi Aramco IPO delayed until 2019, UK officials told on.ft.com/2p5w2gA

- GKN to lay out valuation case as Melrose weighs higher bid on.ft.com/2p7mWQz

- Accounting watchdogs find 'serious problems' at 40 pct of audits on.ft.com/2p5wDPm

- UK eyes new sanctions against Russia after Skripal attack on.ft.com/2p7vtCP

Overview

- British officials have been warned by their Saudi counterparts that Saudi Aramco’s IPO-ARMO.SE listing is unlikely to go ahead this year and likely to be delayed until 2019.

- GKN Plc will launch its final attack on the hostile 7 billion pound bid from Melrose Industries Plc , saying that measures unveiled in its defence put its true value at closer to 5 pounds a share, higher than the previous offer of 415 pence.

- According to the International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators, 40 per cent of the audits inspected last year identified serious problems and accounting lapses.

- New sanctions against Russia are being prepared by UK ministers, days after double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned. This threatens to bring relations between the two countries to crisis point.