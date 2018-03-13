PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Brexit preparations to cost UK about 2 bln pounds, think-tank estimates on.ft.com/2IjsIqS

* Barclays pays top managers over 20 mln pounds in shares on.ft.com/2pa6r6f

* GKN rejects 'final' 8 bln pound hostile bid from Melrose on.ft.com/2p9mZvb

* Trump blocks Broadcom's $142 bln bid for Qualcomm on.ft.com/2pdvs0y

Overview

- The Institute for Government, in a detailed assessment of Whitehall’s Brexit spending, said Britain is likely to have spent about 2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) on preparations for Brexit by the time it leaves the European Union in March 2019.

- Barclays Plc paid 44 percent more than last year in share awards to its top managers, even though the bank had a net loss and its shares underperformed in 2017.

- GKN Plc dismissed an increased bid by Melrose Industries Plc saying that it“fundamentally” undervalued the company.

- U.S. President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom Ltd from buying rival chip maker Qualcomm,saying he was acting to protect the national security of the United States.