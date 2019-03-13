PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13

March 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Nissan delivers another blow to Sunderland car plant on.ft.com/2EV8raq

Hammond to launch consultation on new ways to fund infrastructure on.ft.com/2TCKU8x

EnQuest hit by dispute with Cairn over oil yield at North Sea field on.ft.com/2EV4SAZ

Overview

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Tuesday said it would cancel production of two Infinity models made at the Sunderland plant in northern England.

In his spring statement on Wednesday, British finance minister Philip Hammond will launch consultation into new ways to bring in private sector funding to infrastructure projects in the UK.

British oil firm EnQuest Plc’s shares fell to a three-year low on Tuesday after its partner in a North Sea field, Cairn Energy Plc, reduced forecast for how much oil the Kraken field is likely to yield. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)