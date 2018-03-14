PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- MPs criticise government sale of Green Investment Bank on.ft.com/2Io7jgz

- Deadline passes on UK sanctions threat against Russia on.ft.com/2IokdLb

- Dana woos GKN shareholders with dual-listing option on.ft.com/2Iqwi2r

- Greencore loses a third of its value on profit warning on.ft.com/2Ile2I1

Overview

- Britain MPs on the public accounts committee criticized in a report the UK government for the “deeply regrettable” way that it sold off the Green Investment Bank in 2017 without guaranteeing its future.

- The deadline for Russia to give a “credible response” following the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the city of Salisbury has passed and Britain is now expected to unveil new sanctions against Russia.

- U.S. automotive supplier Dana Inc, which agreed to buy the power train business of GKN Plc for $6 billion, is open to a secondary listing in London to win the support of the company’s UK shareholders.

- The world’s biggest sandwich maker by volume Greencore Group Plc lost a third of its market value after an unexpected profit warning and announcing the restructuring of its U.S. business.