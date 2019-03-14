PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Sports Direct said on Wednesday it offered a 150-million-pound interest-free loan to Debenhams with the condition of Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley taking the role of Chief Executive at Debenhams.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners made a 500 million pound ($663.65 million) bid to buy a 30 percent stake in Six Nations Championship, the international rugby union competition.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she would hold a third vote on her Brexit plan next week and issued an ultimatum to Eurosceptic MPs saying that if a deal was not agreed before the March 21 EU summit, Britain could face a months-long Brexit delay. ($1 = 0.7534 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)