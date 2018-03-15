PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Accelerate UK ban on sale of new diesel and petrol cars, MPs urge

UK paves way for space launches from British soil

Google, Facebook and Apple face 'digital tax' on EU turnover

White House says it supports the UK expulsion of Russian diplomats

SocGen deputy chief quits over Libor probe dispute

- A report by British MPs has accused the government of failing to reduce air pollution adequately. It states that plans to ban sales of new diesel and petrol cars should happen much sooner than the proposed date of 2040.

- Britain will launch the Space Industry Bill, after it receives royal assent on Thursday, which will pave the way for the launch of small satellites and space planes from UK spaceports.

- The European Commission prepares to hit Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc with a “digital tax” on EU turnover that will raise around 5 billion euros a year, according to draft proposals.

- The White House said on Wednesday that it supports the UK’s decision to remove 23 Russian diplomats and suspend all high-level contact with Moscow in retaliation for its suspected involvement in the attempted murder of double agent Sergei Skripal.

- Societe Generale SA announced the departure of Didier Valet on Wednesday night, who had been widely considered the favourite to succeed Frederic Oudea as chief executive, as a result of a “divergence of approaches” over an unspecified legal matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)