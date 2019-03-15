PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Donald Tusk open to long Brexit delay to give UK time for 'rethink' on.ft.com/2F2sDHm

OneSavings Bank to buy rival Charter Court in all-share deal on.ft.com/2EWXiWo

Just Group to raise 400 mln stg after new capital rules launched on.ft.com/2F19rd3

Overview

European Council President Donald Tusk said the European Union should be open to a long extension to Brexit if the UK needs more time to rethink its strategy for its exit from the bloc.

Challenger bank OneSavings Bank Plc on Thursday agreed to buy its rival, online mortgage bank Charter Court Financial, in an all-share deal.

Just Group on Thursday announced plans to raise about 400 million pounds ($529.32 million) in equity and debt, to strengthen its balance sheet amid changes to capital requirement rules. ($1 = 0.7557 pounds)