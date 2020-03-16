PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has apologised to other members of the Bank’s governing council for her comments about its new monetary policy strategy, which triggered a bond market sell-off last week.

Italian-themed restaurant chain Carluccio’s is in talks with landlords to negotiate a three-month break on rent payments, as it seeks to cope with the drastic hit to business due to the coronavirus outbreak.

H2O Asset Management’s bond funds have lost as much as half of their value in a matter of weeks, after the London-based fund manager experienced another day of severe losses on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)