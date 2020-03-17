PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK to discuss help for aviation industry hit by coronavirus

Broadband can cope with surge in home work, says BT

AB InBev draws down entire $9 bln loan facility

Overview

The British government will hold talks in the coming days with the aviation industry as calls grow for state mediation to bail out airlines hit by a drop in passengers due to the coronavirus.

British telecom company BT Group Plc said its residential network would be able to cope with the increased strain of a large number of people working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser Busch InBev NV, the world’s largest beer maker, has become the latest big company to boost its cash position by drawing down the entirety of a $9 billion loan facility from global banks, people with direct knowledge of the decision said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)