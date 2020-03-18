PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 18

March 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rishi Sunak promises £350bn emergency rescue package for business on.ft.com/3b1nVbl

Dixons Carphone Warehouse closes 530 UK stores with loss of 3,000 jobs on.ft.com/2QnedZ1

Royal Mail staff to delay strike action over coronavirus on.ft.com/2U9V1yU

Overview

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced state loan guarantees worth 330 billion pounds ($399.63 billion) along with a further 20 billion pounds of financial support to help businesses facing the risk of collapse from the spread of coronavirus.

British electricals retailer Dixon Carphone Plc will close all of its UK standalone Carphone Warehouse stores and shed nearly 3,000 jobs, as consumers shift their shopping online and upgrade mobiles less often.

British postal services Royal Mail workers will delay going out on strike despite an overwhelming vote in favour on Tuesday, and could instead act as a “fifth emergency service” to deliver food and medical supplies to the elderly, union leaders said. ($1 = 0.8258 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)