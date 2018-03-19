FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Head of TalkTalk ultrafast broadband joins Virgin Media

on.ft.com/2plWaUA

Siemens to fund 3D printing facility in West Midlands

on.ft.com/2IxuyEM

Weir reignites pay debate with move to ditch controversial schemes on.ft.com/2IyoWKA

Overview

The head of TalkTalk’s ultrafast broadband division, Richard Sinclair, is leaving the company to join Virgin Media in the coming months as executive director of connectivity.

The UK will get one of Europe’s largest 3D printing factories through a 27 million euros ($33.12 million) investment by Siemens in a technology billed as key for the future of British manufacturing.

British engineering company Weir Group Plc will revive the push to reform executive pay in Britain with a plan to drop a controversial kind of reward scheme linked to excessive boardroom remuneration. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

