PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

Head of TalkTalk ultrafast broadband joins Virgin Media

on.ft.com/2plWaUA

Siemens to fund 3D printing facility in West Midlands

on.ft.com/2IxuyEM

Weir reignites pay debate with move to ditch controversial schemes

Overview

The head of TalkTalk’s ultrafast broadband division, Richard Sinclair, is leaving the company to join Virgin Media in the coming months as executive director of connectivity.

The UK will get one of Europe’s largest 3D printing factories through a 27 million euros ($33.12 million) investment by Siemens in a technology billed as key for the future of British manufacturing.

British engineering company Weir Group Plc will revive the push to reform executive pay in Britain with a plan to drop a controversial kind of reward scheme linked to excessive boardroom remuneration. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)