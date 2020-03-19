PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The European Central Bank launched new bond purchases worth 750 billion euros after holding an emergency meeting of its rate-setting committee on Wednesday night in response to the worsening economic and financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that British central bank is prepared to pump unlimited quantities of money into the economy via its new commercial paper facility to help fight the effects of the coronavirus.

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday they were in talks with the White House officials about using vacant car factories to manufacture breathing equipment to help the United States tackle the growing number of coronavirus cases.