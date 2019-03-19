PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tories demand May departure date in return for passing Brexit deal on.ft.com/2UCV2ua

John Bercow delivers fresh blow to May's Brexit deal hopes on.ft.com/2UE2lln

US officials say UK's 5G approach imperils security on.ft.com/2WaLc3c

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been told by senior Conservative party colleagues that she will have to set a timetable for her departure date from Downing Street in return for passing her Brexit deal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for her Brexit deal faces a hurdle after House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he would not allow another vote unless the agreement was substantively changed.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has warned that the UK’s approach to building 5G mobile networks could jeopardise British national security, as the U.S. pressures allies not to use equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)