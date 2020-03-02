PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK's Galileo rival delayed amid wrangling and rising costs on.ft.com/2Ib0IXG

NMC Health hires Moelis to advise on debt restructuring on.ft.com/38dopsX

Billionaire Chris Hohn threatens to sue coal-financing banks on.ft.com/38dlY9G

Overview

Britain’s satellite system hailed as symbol of post-Brexit independence has been delayed for at least six months amid disagreements about the scope and costs of the multibillion pound space project.

NMC Health Plc has hired Moelis to advise on debt restructuring as the struggling healthcare group is facing a cash crunch and is operating without a full finance department.

TCI fund chief Christopher Hohn tells Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc to phase out loans for fossil-fuel projects and promised to take action if the three banks do not stop lending money to coal-mining companies.