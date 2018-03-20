FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 1:03 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Activist Edward Bramson takes 5 pct interest in Barclays

on.ft.com/2IBzTLl

French tyre maker Michelin snaps up Britain's Fenner for 1.3 bln stg on.ft.com/2IEQga8

GKN gets support of third-biggest shareholder to hold off Melrose on.ft.com/2IAYb8k

Overview

Sherborne Investors, led by activist investor Edward Bramson, has acquired a 5 percent stake in Barclays Plc , increasing pressure on the British bank to turn round its faltering performance.

Michelin agreed to buy British engineering company Fenner Plc in a deal worth 1.3 billion pounds ($1.82 billion) to expand the French tyre maker’s engineered material division.

GKN Plc’s third-biggest shareholder Columbia Threadneedle said it was rejecting a hostile 8 billion pound cash and share bid from Melrose Industries, even as the bidder sweetened its offer with the promise to inject up to 1 billion pounds into GKN’s pension fund.

$1 = 0.7130 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
