PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Inmarsat in $3.3bn takeover talks with private equity-led group on.ft.com/2CsBr90

Google overhauls European search results to avoid probe on.ft.com/2Cpb4kg

AB InBev shakes up board after share price slide on.ft.com/2Fhd8vq

Overview

British satellite company Inmarsat Plc is considering a $3.3 billion takeover bid from an investor group led by private equity companies Apax and Warburg Pincus.

Alphabet Inc’s Google will give Android users a choice of browsers and search apps, as it tries to bring antitrust concerns to an end before the next EU competition commissioner takes office in November.

Anheuser Busch InBev NV is set to appoint Martin Barrington, the former chief executive of cigarette maker Altria Group, as its new chairman.