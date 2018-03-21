PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Cambridge Analytica CEO suspended as data scandal grows

BMW headquarters raided in diesel emissions probe

Vivendi unplugs from battle with games maker Ubisoft

Overview

Cambridge Analytica Chief Executive Alexander Nix was suspended on Tuesday night after the company known for operating in the background was thrown into the spotlight amid allegations that it had received and exploited data harvested from 50 million Facebook users during the campaign to elect Donald Trump as U.S. president.

BMW’s headquarters was raided by prosecutors in Munich on Tuesday and they launched a preliminary investigation into suspected diesel emissions fraud at the luxury carmaker. The investigation concerns two car models, the 750xd and M550xd. The prosecutors said they have reason to believe that 11,400 cars may be equipped with “inadmissible defeat devices” that understate emissions during laboratory tests.

Vivendi sold its minority stake in French video games publisher Ubisoft, bringing to an end a hostile two-and-a-half-year relationship and marking a setback for the media and communications group’s controlling shareholder Vincent Bollore.