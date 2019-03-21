PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

No Brexit delay without MPs backing deal, warns EU on.ft.com/2TR3TMC

EssilorLuxottica's top shareholder accuses Essilor executives of violating merger deal on.ft.com/2WjC3FD

Toyota to produce new Suzuki car model at UK plant on.ft.com/2WaCLVn

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday, to help save her Brexit deal, as European Union leaders warn lawmakers to back the deal by next week or face a no-deal Brexit on March 29.

Recently merged eyewear firm EssilorLuxottica SA’s top shareholder Leonardo Del Vecchio accused Essilor executives of violating the merger agreement between the two companies, Essilor and Luxottica.

Japanese automobile company Toyota Motor Corp will produce a new hybrid car for Suzuki Motor Corp in the UK, which will be based on the Toyota Corolla model currently built at its Burnaston plant in Derbyshire. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)