PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boris Johnson, British prime minister, will this week urge EU national capitals to veto a suggestion from Brussels that would block AstraZeneca vaccine exports to the UK and push post-Brexit relations to a new low.

- French water and waste group Suez has revealed an 11.9 billion euros ($14.14 billion) offer by two investment funds for a large chunk of its business, which it hopes could pave the way for a negotiated end to a takeover battle with arch-rival Veolia.

- UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will wait until the autumn before deciding whether to introduce a UK online sales tax aimed at levelling the playing field between high street and online retailers, according to government officials.

- Britain and the EU are poised to agree a new “talking shop” for co-operation on financial services, but the deal will still leave the City of London facing major barriers to trade with the 27-member bloc.